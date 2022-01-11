Joanna Wang named Program Executive for ATP

Joanna Wang has been named the new Program Executive for the Administrative Transformation Program (ATP), a multi-year initiative to improve and modernize human resources, finance, and research administration operations at every UW System campus. Wang will begin her new role on Monday, February 7, working alongside ATP Director Nicholas Tincher to ensure the program’s overall success.

Wang joins the Administrative Transformation Program with 20 years of success in project management, process improvement, IT operations, and enterprise resource planning (ERP) in both higher education and the health care industry. Most recently, Wang served as the deputy chief innovation officer at Dallas College (formerly Dallas County Community College District), where she led several district-wide strategic cloud-based initiatives, including the implementation of the Workday ERP. Joanna Wang

“Joanna has an impressive record of guiding complex process improvement and ERP software implementations at a variety of large-scale organizations,” says Rob Cramer, Interim Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at UW-Madison. “That experience will be an asset to our team as we build an administrative environment that advances the research, teaching, and outreach missions of every UW System campus.”

Joanna will lead ATP on behalf of UW-Madison and UW System, working closely with the Executive Sponsors from the Planning Stage through contingency and stabilization. She will work with ATP Director Nicholas Tincher and ATP’s Change and Functional Strategy Leads, while coordinating with UW System Administration, UW-Shared Services, and leadership at the System’s many campuses. Joanna will also oversee the work of ATP’s consultants, which includes the system implementation (SI) firm, Huron.

“I’m excited to get to work,” says Wang. “The ATP team has built a strong foundation to guarantee the program excels in its mission. I look forward to doing even greater things together.”

Wang was selected following a nationwide search and rigorous hiring process. Along with Tincher, Wang will report to ATP’s Executive Sponsors, Interim Vice Chancellor Cramer and Vice President for Administration at UW System Administration Jim Langdon.

Wang has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Dallas and is expected to complete a doctorate in higher education administration from Southern Methodist University this spring. She also earned a certificate in higher education leadership from Harvard University.